Countdown begins: Seattle’s first Raising Cane’s opening date announced

A highly anticipated fast-food chicken restaurant is less than a month away from making its Seattle debut.

Raising Cane’s will be opening in the University District, at 345 University Way Northeast, on Feb. 17, according to a news release from the company.

“We’re beyond excited to bring Raising Cane’s to Seattle for the very first time and become part of the U-District Community,” Restaurant Leader Brennie Avina stated via the release.

Seattle location looks to hire 100 workers

However, Raising Cane’s noted that before customers can enjoy hand-battered chicken fingers, house-made Cane’s sauce, or buttery Cane’s toast, the store needs a team of more than 100 crewmembers.

“Before we serve our first chicken finger, we’re focused on building an incredible team of crewmembers who share our passion for great food and friendly service. From flexible schedules and weekly pay to real opportunities for growth, we’re proud to offer Seattle job seekers a place where they can build a career — not just a job,” Avina stated.

Cashier, fry cook, and customer service associate are all available positions on the company’s website.

Raising Cane’s founded in 1996

Raising Cane’s was founded in the summer of 1996 by Todd Graves, but the journey wasn’t easy.

“Graves’ college business plan earned the lowest grade in class, and banks repeatedly turned him down,” the news release stated. “Determined, he worked 90-hour weeks as a boilermaker in California, then spent a season commercial fishing in Alaska to fund his vision.”

Graves originally planned to name the restaurant Sockeye’s, but instead named it after his beloved yellow lab, Raising Cane.

On opening night, he kept the doors open until 3:30 a.m. Now, nearly 30 years later, Raising Cane’s still serves the same menu that made it famous and has expanded to almost 1,000 restaurants across 40 states.

Potential to win free Cane’s for a year

The Seattle grand opening will be “an all-out celebration,” the release stated. Raising Cane’s will offer 20 lucky customers free Cane’s for a year, host community givebacks, and more.

The new restaurant will also engage with local schools, sports teams, and non-profits through fundraising and sponsorships, according to the company.

