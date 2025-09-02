Costco rolls out new shopping hours, favors executive members

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Costco is officially opening its doors earlier for all shoppers with an executive membership, the highest-priced membership of the three Costco offers.

Costco updates hours for executive members

All Costco stores are now open at 9 a.m. daily for executive members, providing them the opportunity to get a one-hour head start on their shopping until 10 a.m., when the store opens up for all members.

The 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. opening is specific to Sunday through Friday. However, executive members will only receive a 30-minute benefit on Saturday, with the store offering a 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. window.

All other membership subscribers will be able to access the store at 10 a.m. Sunday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The company had 37.6 million paid executive memberships at the end of the third quarter.

Costco’s executive membership details

The executive membership at Costco provides a wide variety of benefits, including:

Annual 2% reward: Up to $1,250 on eligible Costco purchases.

Costco services discount: Benefits and discounts on select Costco services.

Shop online and in warehouses.

Two membership cards.

100% satisfaction guarantee.

In comparison, the Costco Executive Membership and the Costco Gold Star Membership have few differences. Costco’s Gold Star Membership is similar to the executive, although it does not offer a 2% reward or a Costco services discount.

The addition of an extra hour of shopping in the morning for executive members helps to lengthen the gap between the benefit opportunities provided.

King County Costco locations

Costco is home to 34 locations across the state, eight of which are located within King County: Covington, Federal Way, Issaquah, Kirkland, Seattle, Aurora, Tukwila, and Woodinville.

Of the eight Washington Costco locations, three appear in the top 10 ranking for the largest Costco locations, according to FreeJobAlert.

The 150,000 square foot Federal Way location (10th), Issaquah’s 152,000 square foot location (9th), and the Woodinville location (4th), with 168,000 square feet.

©2025 Cox Media Group