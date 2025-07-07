Costco recalls nearly a dozen products due to safety and health hazards

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Costco has identified nearly a dozen items that will be removed from its shelves as part of the grocery giant’s recall.

The items included in the recall are distributed from a variety of manufacturers and contain hazards relating to foodborne illnesses, fire hazards, and mold, among others.

Items involved in the Costco recall

Anker Power Bank

After the Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W) — Model A1257 was reviewed, a potential issue was detected involving the lithium-ion battery cell, which was sourced from a single vendor. Costco noted that the likelihood of a malfunction is minimal, but the company has decided to initiate a global voluntary recall of several models.

The Anker PowerCore 10000 power bank (Model A1263) also underwent a voluntary recall, issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), due to concerns about the lithium-ion batteries inside the product. The battery inside the power bank could overheat, which may lead to melted plastic components, smoke, or fire. The recalled model was sold between June 1, 2016 and December 31, 2022.

Danby Window Air Conditioner

A recall notice for the Danby 8k U-shaped window Air Conditioner noted that some units may not drain water quickly enough, which may lead to mold inside the unit. The recall advises consumers to stop using the unit immediately. The CPSC also included that the unit was sold across various retailers, including Midea, Frigidaire, Keystone, LBG Products, and Sea Breeze, among others.

The recall includes units purchased between June 10, 2021 and February 2, 2022.

Midea U-Shape Window Air Conditioner

The Midea U-Shape Window ACs (Item #’s 1572673, 1657921, 1677429, 1768985, 2677450, and 2677429) have been recalled due to water pooling up inside the unit, which could lead to mold and trigger respiratory issues. The recall is for units purchased between June 2021 and May 2025.

Michelin CrossClimate Tires

In accordance with the National Highway Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act, Michelin’s Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric Tires, size 185/60R15C, are being recalled due to failure to meet federal safety standards. The recall notice stated that the tires could increase the risk of a crash, and chunks of rubber may detach from the shoulder block. Michelin is offering a replacement at no charge, valid through July 1, 2026.

Bridgestone Blizzak 6 Tires

The Bridgestone Blizzak 6 Tires, size 235/40R19, included in the recall are said to be missing a Department of Transportation (DOT) certification seal, although the tires comply with the requirements. Tires manufactured between June 2, 2024 and June 22, 2024 are subject to the recall.

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells

The Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells are being recalled due to reports of their weighted plates dislodging from the handle, posing a hazard to the user. The notice mentioned that consumers should immediately stop using the BowFlex model and return the item to a local Costco for a full refund.

Topo Chico Mineral Water

Topo Chico Mineral Water Glass 18pk – Select Lot Code – Select Locations in Texas and Louisiana are included in the recall for possible contamination with pseudomonas, which could pose minor health consequences if consumed by individuals with weak immune systems. Pseudomonas can be found naturally in water sources, including mineral water.

Items purchased between May 20, 2025, and May 29, 2025, at select Texas and Louisiana warehouses are subject to recall.

Fresh & Ready Foods

Select items from Fresh & Ready Foods with a use-by date of May 11 could be contaminated with listeria from locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington. The recall notice stated that no illnesses have been reported relating to the consumption of select Fresh & Ready Foods products.

The Fresh & Ready products in the recall include:

Turkey Bacon Club Sandwich (Item #: 1651757)

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich on Multigrain (#1013849)

Garlic Pesto Salad (#1013844)

Ham and Cheese Sandwich on Multigrain (#1013852)

Turkey and Cheese Croissant (#1651759)

Egg Salad Sandwich (#1653781)

Igloo Rolling Cooler

A recall notice for the Igloo 90 Qt Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler, purchased between January 2020 and January 2025, presents a risk that the product’s tow handle pinches consumers’ fingertips against the cooler. The notice stated that finger injuries from the cooler may result in fingertip amputation and a crushing hazard. Igloo announced it will provide redesigned tow handles to consumers.

Ninja Air Fryer

The Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer purchased between May 2019 and May 2021 is included in the recall after consumers reported severe burn injuries. Reports of the pressure-cooking lid’s ability to open during use have resulted in burns from hot contents inside the unit. Consumers have been advised not to use the pressure-cooking function until a replacement lid is provided.

