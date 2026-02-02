Costco recalls mini beignets after packaging mix-up

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Costco Wholesale is warning customers that they might not have the product they think they purchased. And the mix-up could be deadly for some.

The big-box retailer says that customers who purchased mini beignets filled with caramel might have actually purchased mini beignets filled with chocolate hazelnut.

The beignets filled with chocolate hazelnut were accidentally packaged as caramel beignets during production.

This means that the mini beignets labeled as caramel do not have a proper warning for tree nuts.

The product was distributed in several states, including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California, between Jan. 16 and Jan. 30.

Tree nut allergies are very common in both children and adults, including hazelnut allergy.

Costco asks that those with a hazelnut or filbert allergy not eat the beignets and return them to their local Costco store for a refund.

©2026 Cox Media Group