Costco to open new store in WA in August

RICHLAND, Wash. — Costco announced plans to open seven new warehouses globally next month, including one in Washington — where the company was originally founded.

Richland will be home to the state’s newest Costco store, expected to open Aug. 8 at 3125 Queensgate Drive.

Additionally, in August, Costco will open warehouses in Spring Valley, Nevada; Rimouski, Quebec; The Villages, Florida; North Guadalajara, Mexico; Allen, Texas; and East Newmarket, Ontario.

This announcement followed three new store openings over the last two months in South Korea, Sweden, and Midland, Texas. This expansion rollout is a part of Costco’s goal to open 25-30 new locations every year, split between international and domestic markets.

Once the Costco store opens in Richland, Washington will be home to 35 different warehouses.

Costco updates hours for executive members

As of June 30, Costco opens its doors earlier for all shoppers with an Executive Membership, the highest-priced membership of the three Costco offers.

All Costco stores will now open at 9 a.m. daily and provide executive members the opportunity to get a one-hour head start on their shopping until 10 a.m., when the store opens up for all members.

The 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. opening is specific to Sunday through Friday. However, executive members will only receive a 30-minute benefit on Saturday, with the store offering a 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. window.

All other membership subscribers will be able to access the store at 10 a.m. Sunday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

