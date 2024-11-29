Costco eggs recalled over salmonella concerns, FDA warns

Costco is recalling thousands of cartons of Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised eggs due to a potential salmonella contamination risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall affects eggs sold at 25 Costco locations across five southern states.

The recall involves 10,800 packages of the 24-count eggs distributed by Handsome Brook Farm. The eggs were sold starting November 22 in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The affected cartons are labeled with “Kirkland Signature” on the top and have the UPC code 9661910680 printed on the packaging. The recall applies specifically to cartons with the Julian code 327 and a “use by” date of January 5, 2025, printed on the side.

The FDA confirmed that no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall. The agency also emphasized that no other products are impacted.

The FDA advises customers not to eat the recalled eggs. Consumers can return them to their local Costco for a refund or dispose of them safely.

For additional information, customers can contact Handsome Brook Farm by phone at 646-733-4532, ext. 1, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or by email at recall@hbfeggs.com.

