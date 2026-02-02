Costco beignets recalled in 22 states due to mislabeling, allergy risk

Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Costco Wholesale has issued a recall of its mini beignets filled with Caramel due to a production mix-up that packaged the product with chocolate-hazelnut filling instead.

The recalled product is improperly labeled with caramel filling and lacks a proper warning for tree nuts, the company announced.

Costco beignets recalled across multiple West Coast states

The recalled beignets were distributed in 22 different states, including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California, between Jan. 1 and Jan. 30.

Tree nut allergies, including hazelnut allergies, are very common in children and adults.

Costco warned that people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to hazelnuts or filberts run the risk of a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.

If customers are allergic to tree nuts, Costco urged people not consume the product and return it to the store for a full refund.

