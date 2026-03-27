The cost of bringing your family to a Mariners game

SEATTLE — Baseball at T-Mobile Park is back!

If you and your family want to attend a game or two this season, KIRO 7 has you covered for how much that will cost.

Mariners Spokesperson Adam Gresch tells us their goal is to make sure every fan can see their favorite players.

“We try to make Mariners baseball available to as many people as possible,” Gresch said.

TICKETS:

This year, there are 27 “Value Games” on the schedule with tickets for as low as $12.

The full list of those games can be found here.

For most Mariners home games, tickets average about $29 a piece.

PARKING:

Public transportation into the Stadium District is always recommended because it saves time sitting in traffic and trying to find a parking spot.

If you drive to the game, this year the Mariners garage will cost you between $20-80 plus fees, depending on the game and time of day.

You can also try street parking or alternate surface lots for a cheaper option.

Realtime Traffic Reporter Paola Tristan Arruda breaks that information down further here.

VALUE MENU:

The value food and drink menu is back again this year as well!

“Our Value Menu is bigger than ever this season; 36 items are on it now, and our Value Beer menu,” Gresch said.

The combination of a hot dog and soda or a beer will only cost you $10.

The following food items can be found at select locations around T-Mobile Park for $3-$5:

Value Peanuts: $3

Red Rope: $3

Ballpark Churro: $3

Solely Fruit Jerky: $3

Tree Top Applesauce: $3

Mochi: $4

Oh Snap! Sassy Bites: $4

Oh Snap! Dill Pickle Chips: $4

Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade Cup: $4

Frito-Lay Mini Chips: $4

Hempler’s Value Hot Dog: $5

Tostitos Ballpark Nachos: $5

Walking Tamale: $5

Coca-Cola 16-ounce Refillable Fountain Soda: $5

TOTAL COST:

If each member in your family of four gets tickets, a meal, and you park in the Mariners Garage, your grand total for the outing will come between $108-168.

Without parking in the garage, your total for tickets and a meal for each family member is only $88.

Gresch tells us he hopes the cheaper options help pack these stands for every game.

“The fans make it what it is, and that’s what it’s all about. We can’t wait to get fans back in here and start the season on the right foot,” Gresch said.

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