Convicted killer Bryan Kohberger argues he can’t pay for victims’ urns

Bryan Kohberger is fighting paying for the urns of two University of Idaho students that he killed.

Over the summer, Kohberger was sentenced to life in prison after taking a plea deal in the deaths of four friends: Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin.

The four were found stabbed to death inside an off-campus home in November 2022.

As part of the plea deal, he was required to pay around $29,000 in restitution to the victims’ families.

The funds were also meant to cover funeral expenses. However, two families have requested an additional $3,000 for the urns.

Kohberger had a hearing on Wednesday. He was not present, but his attorney said he didn’t have the funds to pay for the original amount – let alone more.

The judge noted that Kohberger received a ‘five-figure’ sum of donations to his jail fund from family, friends, and the public – so he was skeptical of the claim.

The judge said he would file a written ruling on the docket.

