Convicted felon nearly burns deaf woman’s face with 2,500-degree torch in Seattle

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after nearly burning a deaf woman’s face with a torch lighter that can reach a temperature of up to 2,500 degrees.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to reports of a man threatening to burn a 60-year-old woman inside Evan’s House in the 400 block of 10th Avenue, SPD announced.

Deaf victim communicates attack details to police through gestures, writing

At the scene, officers met with a witness and the victim, who was not harmed. The victim, who is deaf, communicated with officers through hand gestures and writing.

SPD determined that the victim held the elevator door open to prevent it from closing. The suspect grew impatient with her holding the door open, took a torch lighter out of his pocket, put it up to the victim’s face, and ignited it.

The victim “motioned with her hands how close the blowtorch was to her eye, which resembled about two inches,” according to the police report.

While she communicated with officers, the victim pointed out the suspect. SPD arrested the suspect without incident and recovered two torch lighters as evidence.

Officers booked the suspect, who is a convicted felon, into King County Jail for felony assault.

Homicide and Assault Unit detectives referred the case to the City Attorney’s Office.

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