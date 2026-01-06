Construction crew hits gas line, shuts down road in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood

SEATTLE — Construction crews reportedly hit a gas line in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood early Tuesday morning, shutting down the street in both directions.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the construction crew hit a gas line near Eastlake Avenue East and East Roanoke Street.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) reported that all northbound and southbound lanes of Eastlake Avenue East near East Louisa Street were blocked.

Drivers were told to avoid the area and use alternative routes, with SPD adding that there was no timeline for how long the roadway would be closed.

Police and fire are on the scene.

