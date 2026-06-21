Constellation Park & Charles Richey Sr. Viewpoint beaches open after sewage spill

Beaches Near Constellation Park and Charles Rickey Sr. Viewpoint open — After a June 17 sewage spill near the 63rd avenue pump station closed beaches near Constellation Park and Charles Richey Sr. Viewpoint through Saturday, the Wastewater Treatment Division of the King County Department of Natural resources and Parks announced Sunday that they are lifting some beach closures in the area.

In a statement in KIRO, Spokesperson for the division Akiko Oda said that after analyzing water samples from nine areas near the spill they have determined beaches at both locations to be safe. Staff are said to have removed closure signs from both locations Saturday afternoon.

Water Contamination Map 6/21 A map created by the Wastewater Treatment Division of the King County shows the areas tested with blue pins and the cite the public is asked to avoid is marked in red.

However, Cormorant Cove, which was also impacted by the spill, remains under advisory which allows people to visit the beach but strongly encourages people and their pets to stay out of the still-contaminated water.

In a report on the incident posted to their website, the division said that the advisory will remain in place for Cormorant Cove until 11:30 am on Wednesday June 24.

According to the department roughly 13,000 gallons of contaminated wastewater spilled into the Puget Sound during the leak, which was determined to be caused by an overflow at the pump.

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