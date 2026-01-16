Concrete man accused of stealing 40 Christmas trees appears in court

CONCRETE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A Concrete man accused of stealing dozens of Christmas trees appeared in a King County courtroom Thursday.

Prosecutors said 48‑year‑old Casey Graham Haines is charged with second‑degree theft after allegedly taking 40 Christmas trees and an orchard ladder from Donna’s Trees in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood late last November.

The items were valued at about $3,300, according to court documents provided by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

“It is the kind of crime when you see someone do it, you think, ‘Are you kidding? You’re stealing Christmas trees, allegedly?’” said Casey McNerthney in the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. “It’s really not the spirit of the season.”

According to court documents, Haines admitted he stole the trees. Twenty‑five of them were recovered, as was the ladder.

McNerthney said Haines was already out on bail in multiple unrelated cases at the time of the alleged theft.

“We don’t want to see people coming here and thinking that they can get away with allegations like this,” McNerthney said.

Haines pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled for next month.

His bail is set at $20,000.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

