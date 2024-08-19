Company developing fuel efficient airplanes gets investment from Alaska Airlines

SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines has invested in JetZero, a company developing a blended-wing body airplane for the future of aviation.

On August 13, Alaska Airlines announced an investment in JetZero, a company that is developing a new airplane that would improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions in commercial flights.

Alaska Airlines is the first airline to invest in JetZero and does so to demonstrate its commitment to technology that would become part of the future of aviation.

JetZero is developing a new blended-wing body (BWB) airplane that could reduce fuel burn by up to 50% and lower emissions.

“At Alaska, we are always looking for ways to innovate and shape the future of air travel for our guests, employees, and industry,” said Diana Birkett Rakow, senior vice president of public affairs and sustainability at Alaska Airlines. “We are proud to invest in JetZero’s development of this innovative next-generation aircraft, with a significant step-change in fuel efficiency. We and JetZero share a vision for more sustainable aviation, and we are excited to partner with them in creating that future.”

The investment includes options for Alaska Airlines to purchase airplanes in the future through Alaska Star Ventures, which is an investment arm of Alaska Airlines.

“The biggest challenge for airlines is lowering fuel burn and emissions. Of all the great new technologies in work, the BWB design delivers the biggest impact by far. Airlines will see immediate benefit in cost savings, dramatically lower emissions and improved customer experience, compared to airplanes flying today,” said Tom O’Leary, CEO and co-founder, of JetZero. “We’re thrilled to welcome Alaska to our team of innovators, and our belief that this aircraft will reshape aviation.”

This would be the first BWB to be developed for commercial use.

JetZero is currently working with the U.S. Air Force and NASA on making a BWB version capable of carrying freight or serving as a tanker.

According to JetZero, the company is looking to enter commercial service by 2030.

