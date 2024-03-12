Community to honor fallen Washington State Patrol Trooper at public memorial

EVERETT, Wash. — Today, the community will honor the life and sacrifice of a Washington State Patrol trooper who was killed in the line of duty.

Trooper Christopher Gadd, 27, was killed on Mar. 2 by a suspected DUI driver who hit his patrol vehicle that was parked on the side of Interstate 5 in Marysville.

Gadd served 2-and-a-half years with the State Patrol.

His public memorial is being held at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett at 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. The doors open at noon.

Before the service begins, the State Patrol will lead a procession escorting Gadd’s body from the Tulalip Resort and Casino in Marysville to the Angel of the Winds Arena, starting at around 11 a.m. See the full procession route here.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Community places flowers for Washington State Patrol Trooper Christopher Gadd Community places flowers for Washington State Patrol Trooper Christopher Gadd. (KIRO 7 News)

Law enforcement marine units are expected to be in the bay along Marine View Drive as the procession moves past.

Gadd was a dedicated father, husband, son, brother, and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Cammryn, daughter Kaelyn, father WSP Trooper David Gadd, mother Gillian, and sister, Jacqueline, who currently serves as a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Gadd was born in Pasco. He graduated from Kentlake High School in Kent before attending Green River College and Tacoma Community College, earning his Emergency Medical Technicians certification.

He joined the Washington State Patrol in 2022.

While at the academy, he received the top academic award for the cadet with the highest grade point average in the more than 30 exams needed to graduate.

Gadd is the 33rd member of the WSP to die in the line of duty.

We’ll have live coverage of Trooper Gadd’s procession on air and online starting at around 11 a.m., as well as his full memorial, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

You can support Gadd’s family by donating in the following ways below.

©2024 Cox Media Group