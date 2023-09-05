Community gathers over crime, safety plaguing Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE — Crime, drug use, and overall safety are plaguing Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, especially in the area that’s known as “Little Saigon.”

That’s what some people in that community are saying about the situation. Members of that community and some city leaders gathered at the intersection of 12th and Jackson in the Asian Plaza parking lot to talk about the issues and air their grievances.

They expressed their concerns that the area where the businesses are located has seen a major escalation in public safety issues.

In February 2022, we did stories about a market for stolen goods and drugs at the intersection. There was also a shooting where a bullet hit a man in the leg.

At the time, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said police made dozens of arrests at the intersection, and he pledged to clean up the area. The issues even prompted the Seattle Police Department to put up a mobile police unit in that area that month, so police could clear the area.

In the spring of 2022, we learned that some businesses shut down, and others had to reduce hours.

More than a year later, some people working in the area — including Sue Mar, who rents to small businesses — said nothing has really changed.

“We are losing properties. Lots of people are telling us it’s just not safe to be in this area anymore. They do not want to be here,” said Mar.

Quynh Pham works with Friends of Little Saigon, which coordinates to support small businesses in the neighborhood. She said she hears constant complaints from businesses, including complaints from Mar and others.

“Criminal activity, to drug dealing and drug use, right in front of their storefronts. They’ve had to increase security. They’ve lost staff, they’ve lost customers,” said Pham.

In April 2022, Harrell actually came to the area to clean up graffiti and talk about community service projects to help the city. People in Little Saigon say they want attention paid to their concerns, but they won’t be dealt with unless there is a city law to truly tackle drug use.

Pham said businesses are already strapped for cash post-pandemic and are losing customers.

“They can’t keep hanging around waiting for improvements, they can only invest so much and they’ve lost a lot already,” said Pham.

Mar agrees that the city needs to act sooner rather than later.

“Until the city strengthens its laws and changes how it deals with the drugs and the drug addicts, we’re not going to really be able to fix the problem,” said Mar.

Some community members also voiced concerns about burglaries and assaults to the south of Little Saigon that have sometimes targeted Asian Americans.

People are saying that without some changes at 12th and Jackson, Little Saigon may become an endangered community.

©2023 Cox Media Group