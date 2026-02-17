Comedian John Mulaney to perform at Gorge Amphitheatre

GEORGE, Wash. — Comedian John Mulaney will be taking the stage at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA this summer.

His event will take place on Saturday, August 29.

Mulaney will be joined by a “very special guest,” who hasn’t yet been announced.

Tickets will become available via presale beginning Wednesday, February 18, at 10 a.m., ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, February 20, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Mulaney is a four-time Emmy Award, Critics Choice award and WGA Award-winning writer, comedian, and actor.

Mulaney recently hosted, wrote, and was an executive producer for the Netflix show ‘EVERYBODY’S LIVE WITH JOHN MULANEY.’ The show serves as the continuation of the series EVERYBODY’S IN LA. The series features monologues, guests, pre-taped sketches, musical segments and more.

