Comcast working on over 24-hour internet outage in Kent and Renton

Comcast internet has been out in the Renton and Kent areas for over a day, starting Saturday.

Customers received a notification with no ETA of when the internet will be restored. Many viewers contacted KIRO 7 reporting outages as far as Sea-Tac, Burien, and South Seattle.

We spoke to customers outside a closed Comcast store in Kent, looking for answers.

“Apparently we lost internet yesterday around 4 o’clock at my house in Renton, now we’re here at Xfinity in Kent trying to see what’s going on,” says one customer. “They’re not saying anything at all, they’re just telling us to go to a different store, so they’re not giving us any kind of answer of what happened or what caused the problem at all.”

A Puget Sound Fire Chief says there’s no indication the outage has affected 911 service.

The City of Kent tweeted an update from Comcast and Xfinity, around 4:30 p.m., saying, “It appears parts of the surrounding areas have been impacted by a fiber optics line cut causing the current service interruption. Working as quickly, and safe as possible toward a solution.”

There is no word yet when the internet will be restored.

