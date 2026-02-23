Columbia River Chinook fishing season predicts lower numbers, but stronger returns

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife announced the return of Columbia River spring Chinook salmon fishing seasons.

The announcement comes after a joint state hearing on Thursday.

The forecast for the number of Chinook salmon swimming upstream this year is 147,300 fish.

Last year it was 154,703.

But fishery managers from Washington and Oregon aren’t too sad about it.

“This year’s upriver spring Chinook forecast is improved compared to last year’s forecast and is above the 10-year average, which allows for some additional fishing opportunity early in the season,” said Ryan Lothrop, Columbia River fisheries manager with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

According to the Department, it was still above the 10-year average return of 126,248.

Chinook salmon were listed as endangered in 1999.

Since then, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has worked with federal agencies, tribal partners, and local and private partners on recovery plans.

If you are interested in catching some Chinook or even Stealhead you can do so in select regions of the Columbia River

The river will be open to fishing from March 1 to April 8 with a limit of six fish from Beacon Rock upstream to the Bonneville Dam.

And from April 1 to 26, and on May 2, from Tower Island power lines up to the Washington/Oregon border and Bonneville Dam upstream to the Tower Island power lines. These dates also have a six-fish limit.

