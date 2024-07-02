Local

Collision on SR 525 NB in Lynnwood blocks all lanes during morning commute

By KIRO 7 News Staff

LYNNWOOD — A collision on State Route 525 heading northbound at State Route 99 is blocking all lanes as of around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Medical Aid, Fire Assistance, the Incident Response Team, and the State Patrol are all on the scene attending to the collision and traffic.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), traffic is getting by on the ramp but drivers should expect significant delays.

This is a developing story.


