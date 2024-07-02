Collision in Fremont takes life of motorcyclist overnight

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a late-night collision in the Fremont neighborhood.

According to the SPD, at around 10 p.m. on Monday, July 1, a 27-year-old woman on a motorcycle collided with a car and lost her life.

She was riding a 2018 Yamaha XSR700 motorcycle in the curb lane, heading southbound in the 4300 block of Aurora Avenue North. At the same time, a 42-year-old man was driving a 2005 Toyota Sequoia heading southbound in the middle lane.

The Toyota driver made a lane change to take a right turn onto North 43rd Street and hit the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Seattle Fire Department.

Traffic collision investigators responded and processed the scene. The man was evaluated for possible impairment, and police say he was not found to be impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Police are investigating a fatality collision on Aurora Avenue North and North 43rd Street. Please be safe and avoid the area. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) July 2, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group