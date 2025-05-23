College Inn Pub near UW to close after more than 50 years

SEATTLE — After more than 50 years, a popular pub near the University of Washington (UW) is closing its doors.

The College Inn Pub has long been a gathering spot for UW faculty, staff, grad students, and the surrounding neighborhood.

According to co-owner Jen Gonyer, several factors played into the decision to shut the doors.

“Seattle is an incredibly difficult environment in which small (and especially micro) businesses can survive, and the current state of the economy and political landscape only compounds the challenges small businesses face,” Gonyer wrote on the pub’s website.

She also pointed to a number of hurdles that caused interested buyers to pass on purchasing it.

The building doesn’t have ADA access, there’s no hood on the fryer in the kitchen, the furnaces are aging, and the beer cooler system is an ‘ancient relic.’

The pub is located in one of the last remaining 1909 Alaska Yukon Pacific Exhibition structures still standing in the city. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“We learned how to maneuver most of these challenges and love the Pub space for what it is – old, funky, historical, constantly breaking down, full of surprise rain showers from ceiling, french-fry-free, and a true Stairmaster workout,” Goyner said. “But our initial 5-year lease is up and our LLC, as legal membership is comprised now, cannot sign our lease extension option.”

The pub’s last day will be June 15. It will open at noon that day with a series of special guests—including the Seafair Clowns.

“It’s time to bring this 50+ year old cruise ship into port safely after its final 5-year voyage. Come join us for the last eight weeks of community, love, trivia, and shenanigans,” Goyner said.

