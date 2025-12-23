Cold plunge, warm tents: Tacoma’s Polar Bear Plunge returns New Year’s Day

Registration is now open for Parks Tacoma’s annual Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day, offering participants a chilly start to 2026 in the waters of Commencement Bay.

The plunge will take place at the boat launch near Point Defiance Marina, where participants can enter the water in scheduled 30-minute windows between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Organizers say the timed entry helps reduce waiting in the cold and keeps the event moving smoothly.

Once registered, plungers can enter the water as many times as they wish during their time slot, either by jumping from the floating docks or walking down the sloped launch ramp.

More than 1,200 people took part in the event in 2025, according to Parks Tacoma.

After leaving the water, participants can warm up in heated tents set up near the launch.

Propane heaters will be available, along with hot beverages and hot dogs from on-site food trucks.

Because cold water immersion can be a shock to the body, Parks Tacoma says the event will be heavily staffed for safety.

Lifeguards will be stationed on the docks, rescue divers will be in the water monitoring participants, and life jackets will be available to borrow.

Plungers are encouraged to dress up to mark the occasion, with organizers welcoming costumes and bright colors.

Previous events have featured everything from sports jerseys and formal wear to animal onesies and novelty hats.

Foot protection is strongly recommended for the walk back to shore after exiting the water.

Each registered participant will receive a collectible commemorative patch.

Event-branded T-shirts and sweatshirts featuring the 2026 design will also be available for purchase while supplies last.

The event is presented by Swire Coca-Cola.

Online registration is available through December 31. The registration fee is $10 plus tax, and parking will be free.

Same-day registration will be offered on Jan. 1 beginning at 10 a.m., but must be paid by card; cash will not be accepted.

All participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The boat launch at Point Defiance Marina will be closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day to accommodate the event.

Event details

Where: Point Defiance Marina, 5912 Waterfront Dr., Tacoma, WA 98407

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with 30-minute registration time slots

Cost: $10 registration fee, online or same-day (card only)

