‘Cobra Kai’ actor accuses co-star of biting her at WA convention

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Actor Alicia Hannah Kim, who stars in the ‘Cobra Kai’ series on Netflix, accused her co-star, Martin Kove, of assaulting her at a convention in Puyallup.

According to a report from Puyallup Police, the two were attending Summer Con at the Washington State Fairgrounds on June 22.

Kim reported to police that as she went to greet Kove by tapping him on the shoulder, he allegedly grabbed and bit her upper arm which almost drew blood, turned blue, and bruised, according to the report.

Police say Kove then reportedly started kissing where he had bit her and later said he thought he was being funny.

When Kim told her husband and a member of staff, they confronted Kove about the incident, and he reportedly became angry and claimed he did nothing wrong, the police report said.

She decided not to press charges against Kove, and police say he admitted to it and apologized, stating that they playfight on set and thought it was a, “playful thing to do.”

Police say Kove was escorted out of Summer Con.

