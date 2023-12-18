Coast Guard searching southwest of Edmonds for 50-year-old man in kayak

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Coast Guard is searching the waters southwest of Edmonds for a missing man in his 50s.

“It was reported he left to kayak the area late this morning,” said a spokesperson.

Rescue crews are using a response boat, a Coast Guard cutter, and a helicopter in the search.

#USCG crews are searching for a man in his 50s in the waters SW of Edmonds. It was reported he left to kayak the area late this morning. Rescue crews aboard a response boat, cutter, and helicopter continue to scour the area. pic.twitter.com/oEMCJOeqqk — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) December 18, 2023

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

