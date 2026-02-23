Coast Guard rescue hikers stuck in Oregon’s Illinois River Valley

ASTORIA, Ore. — U.S. Coast Guard says a helicopter crew rescued a hiker who was stranded in the Illinois River Valley after injuring his hands and feet.

The rescue followed a nearly six-day search near Greenwall Rapids, Ore.

The hiker was eventually found on Friday, but search and rescue crews determined they could not safely extract him due to his injuries.

A helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station North Bend, with assistance from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team, was able to rescue the hiker.

He was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

