Coast Guard flies over 800 miles to rescue four from boat trapped in ice near Chefornak, Alaska

CHEFORNAK, Alaska — The U.S. Coast Guard says three adults and one child were rescued on Sunday morning after their boat was trapped in ice for more than 24 hours in southwestern Alaska.

At around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Alaska State Troopers sent a report to the Coast Guard Arctic District command center that the boat on a seal hunting expedition became stuck.

A crew from Air Station Kodiak flew over 800 miles and got to the scene at around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, a release from the Coast Guard said.

All four people on the boat were safely hoisted into the Coast Guard chopper and no injuries were reported.

The rescue crew battled severe conditions, including near-zero visibility en route to the scene, 28-degree temperatures, and nearly 30 mile per hour winds.

“Our entire crew agreed this was one of the most challenging missions any of us had ever flown,” Lt. Cmdr. Alexis Chavarria-Aguilar said.

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