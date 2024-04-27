Local

Coast Guard airlifts injured Astoria man from cruise ship

By KIRO 7 News Staff
By KIRO 7 News Staff

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A 65-year-old man from Astoria was helicoptered off of a cruise ship yesterday afternoon by the U.S. Coast Guard following an injury.

The man was picked up from the cruise ship ‘Koningsdam’ approximately 175 miles west of Tillamook, Oregon. The man had received an injury a few days prior and needed higher medical care.

LifeFlight assisted USCG in transporting the man to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, Portland.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read