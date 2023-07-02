Coast Guard aircrew rescues 3 after boat gets stuck on rocky shore by Lopez Island

LOPEZ ISLAND, Wash. — A Coast Guard aircrew from Port Angeles rescued three people on Saturday around 10 p.m. after their 38-foot boat got stuck on the rocky shore by Lopez Island.

The crew landed their helicopter near the scene and took the people, one a 14-year-old, to Friday Harbor.

The Coast Guard said weather conditions pushed the boat onto the shore.

There were no medical concerns and the boat will be salvaged by a commercial company.

