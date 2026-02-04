Clinton/Mukilteo ferry out of service for mechanical repairs and construction project

The M/V Kitsap was taken out of service early Wednesday morning for repairs.

According to a travel alert from Washington State Ferries, the vessel was pulled from service on Wednesday due to “necessary mechanical repairs,” cancelling sailings between Clinton and Mukilteo throughout the morning.

The route was already set to be closed until 1 p.m. on Feb. 4 for a previously scheduled construction project.

WSF told passengers that when service resumed with the 1 p.m. Clinton departure, the route would be on one-boat service with the Tokitae.

Passengers were told to follow the #2 sailing schedule.

“We are working hard to complete necessary repairs to the vessel and return it to service,” wrote WSF.

Customers can check the Mukilteo/Clinton Schedule for available upcoming sailings and the Real-Time Map for updated departure and arrival times.

