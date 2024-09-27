Climb for a cause this weekend: Space Needle ‘Base 2 Space’ raises money for cancer research

SEATTLE, Wash. — Hundreds of runners, joggers, and walkers will climb to the top of the Space Needle on Sunday to raise money for cancer research.

The funds raised from the ‘Base 2 Space Stair Climb’ will go towards Fred Hutch Cancer Center and the Space Needle Foundation.

Participants will start at the structure’s base and climb 98 flights to the Observation Deck, which is 520 feet above ground.

Not to worry; climbers won’t have to hike back down. Everyone will take the elevator back to the bottom.

“We are grateful to the Space Needle and to everyone who supports this fundraiser for cancer research. There’s nothing else like it,” said Kelly O’Brien, Fred Hutch’s Vice President and Chief Philanthropy Officer.

“It is truly inspiring to see thousands of people come together to climb those 832 steps in honor of all those whose lives have been impacted by cancer. The funds raised by this powerful community help us advance innovative ideas and move discoveries from our labs to patients faster. Seeing people take on this climb is a source of real hope for life beyond cancer.”

If you would like to participate, you can register here.

Same-day registration is also available, so you have until Sunday to decide if you want to make the climb.

©2024 Cox Media Group