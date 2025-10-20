Cleared for takeoff: SEA Airport will be getting another terminal

SEATTLE — Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will be getting a new terminal.

The Federal Aviation Administration recently completed and approved the federal environmental assessment for a series of expansion projects at SEA.

The proposed 31 projects are focused on safety and efficiency, according to the Port of Seattle.

One of the biggest projects that was greenlit is a second terminal with 19 new gates.

Other items on the list include a ground transportation center, off-site cargo facilities, extensions of airfield taxiways, and expansion of the fuel facility to prepare for future fuel needs.

The goal is to help accommodate the growing passenger demand through 2032. The Sustainable Airport Master Plan (SAMP) is essentially a blueprint to make that happen.

The Port of Seattle will now lead the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) review. It’s expected to happen sometime in 2026.

Over the next decade, the Puget Sound region is projected to grow by another one million people. SEA is one of the busiest airports in the country, ranking 15th in the country in 2023, according to the Bureau of Transportation.

