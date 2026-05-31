Clean-up efforts underway in Longview following implosion, chemical spills found

LONGVIEW, Wash. — The town of Longview is addressing the aftermath of an implosion at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging plant that killed 11 workers. The incident also resulted in hundreds of thousands of gallons of white liquor spilling into the city’s stormwater outfalls and canal system.

The chemical spill has led to elevated pH levels in some of those systems, though the city’s drinking water remains safe. Cleanup crews are working to mitigate the environmental impact, which has included the observation of dead fish in affected ditches and canal networks.

The spilled white liquor spread extensively through Longview’s water network.

Brooks Stanfield with the EPA confirmed the environmental damage, stating, “We have seen dead fish in the ditches and the canal network in Longview.”

Longview Public Works Director Chris Collins added that the chemical “spread pretty prolifically through our system,” and explained the risks associated with the altered water chemistry.

“That can be harmful to sensitive animals,” Collins said. “We don’t want people to come into contact with it. We don’t want pets coming in contact with it because we don’t know how everyone is going to respond to a higher pH.”

Crews are actively working on cleanup operations. Collins described the flushing process: “As you can see, water is moving through the system now. Usually, especially this time of year, there’s no water moving through here. And we are pumping that material or water out to flush the system.”

He says they are using water from the Columbia and Cowlitz rivers to help with that filtration. The cleanup effort is comprehensive, with Collins emphasizing the commitment to safety.

“Before we call it done, we’ve checked every box and made sure that everything is safe before we give the green light for everybody,” Collins stated. The Public Works Director also noted the strong community spirit in Longview following the incident.

“This is a big impact to our community, and the vibe around Longview is that of a strong community,” Collins said.

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