Classes canceled for Granite Falls School District due to weather

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — All schools in the Granite Falls School District will be closed on Wednesday, February 18, due to overnight snowfall and accumulating ice.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Current road conditions remain hazardous, and local forecasts predict continued freezing temperatures and snow through the morning,” wrote the school district just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Here’s what the school district says parents and students need to know:

School Buildings: All campuses are closed

Transportation: No bus service will be provided

Extracurriculars: All after-school activities, sports practices, and evening events are canceled, and a decision for the GFHS Girls Basketball Game Away will be made later today

For more information, visit the Granite Falls School District Facebook page or website.

