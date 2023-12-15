Classes canceled at 3 Renton schools after 2 threats within 24 hours

RENTON, Wash. — Three schools in Renton are closed Friday morning after two threats were made within 24 hours.

Renton Police are working to contact a person who is not a student about the latest threat.

We learned about the new threat on Thursday just before 11 p.m.

School district officials said they are working with police to investigate online posts about a threat at two schools.

Classes were canceled for Friday at Nelsen Middle School, Renton High School, and the adjacent campuses of Renton Academy/HOME.

On Thursday, police swarmed Nelsen Middle School after a call was made indicating there was someone on campus with a gun. The school went into lockdown.

Officers found no threat and believe it was just a prank call.

Posted by Renton School District on Thursday, December 14, 2023

