‘Upsetting, scary for everyone: Renton middle school sent into lockdown over prank call

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department is investigating after a prank caller said there was a person with a gun in Nelson Middle School around late Thursday morning.

While the school was put into lockdown, officers immediately arrived and searched the school for the suspect and gun but could not find either.

As officers cleared the entire school, they determined the call was a prank and the lockdown was lifted.

“This type of incident is understandably upsetting and scary for everyone,” said a spokesperson. “The Renton Police Department takes any threat very seriously and will vigorously investigate to try and determine who made the calls.”

If you know anything about the practical joke, police encouraged you to report it by calling 911.

Officers are investigating a prank phone call regarding Nelson Middle School at 11:00 on Thursday morning. The caller stated there was someone with a gun in the school. Renton PD had an overwhelming response and immediately entered the building pic.twitter.com/WjISYaMzi8 — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) December 14, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group