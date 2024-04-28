Everett drive-by shooting leaves one hospitalized, two arrested

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett Police Department Anti-Crime Team (ACT) and Violent Crime Unit (VCU) arrested two suspects Friday evening, following a drive-by shooting that happened earlier that day in the 9800 block of 18th Avenue West.

One of the suspects is facing charges of Drive by Shooting and Assault in the first degree and was booked into the Snohomish County Jail. The other suspect was a juvenile male who was also arrested and booked into the Denny Youth Center for Drive by Shooting.

The shooting victim remains hospitalized, and police are continuing to look into the reason for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

