After two years, Russell Wilson finds buyer for Bellevue mansion

BELLEVUE, Wash. — After two years, former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has found a buyer for his mansion in Bellevue, according to Puget Sound Business Journal.

A pending offer has been made for the home, according to a representative from Windermere Real Estate Co.

After Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in March 2022, Wilson listed the mansion for $28 million.

According to the realtor, and noted on Redfin, the property was listed at $36 million and included a second-parcel of land, valued at $8 million.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom property is described as “a signature waterfront estate offering elevated living, exquisite design and exceptional views.”

According to photos from the listing, the property has a cinema, a dance and yoga studio, a 3-story elevator, a glam studio, weight room, 2-story tree house, recording studio and a private dock.

The 11,104-square-foot home was originally listed for $7.5 million in 2014 when Wilson bought it for $6.7 million in 2015.

