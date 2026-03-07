Clallam County Sheriff warning of scammers claiming to be with Boys and Girls Club

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is warning of two men who say they’re representatives with the Boys and Girls Club and asking for donations at Walmart locations in Sequim and Port Angeles.

Authorities say the men are operating a scam, and the Boys and Girls Club has verified that the men are not with the organization.

The sheriff’s office posted that the scammers claim to be raising money for a music group to support kids and will then provide a QR code for their social media accounts.

To avoid being scammed, law enforcement says to use caution when being approached on the street for donations and to verify that an organization is legitimate.

