City of Pacific gives update on road closures, boil water orders and debris disposal

PACIFIC, Wash. — The city of Pacific has opened additional roads as crews deal with the aftermath of historic flooding in the area.

“Thanks to the hard work of numerous individuals, agencies, and organizations we have reached a point where we believe repairs to the existing flood control barriers and construction of new measures will provide an adequate level of safety. That said, please remain vigilant and prepared to evacuate should the need arise. There is continuing construction activity so please use caution and yield to construction equipment and personnel as needed,” the city of Pacific said.

Here are some updates from the city:

Green – Unrestricted – Green areas are unrestricted; meaning, persons may return to their homes. Evacuation order lifted in the green areas only. Areas close to a red or yellow zone should remain on alert and be ready to evacuate if conditions worsen.

Orange - Limited Entry – Local Access Only – Officers may be present confirming residency. Residents may go home and stay - residents only - you may be delayed by heavy equipment/workers who have priority to do their work; Expect Delays. Orange areas remain areas of serious concern if another breach occurs and river levels rise above the levels seen the night of the breach. Please be aware that for safety and construction reasons some areas only allow for pedestrian entry, no vehicles – this includes all properties in the limited entry zone that borders Pacific City Park.

X – Closed Roads:

3rd Ave SE at Spencer Ct.

3rd Ave SE at Alder Ln

4th Ave SE at Pacific Ave S

Butte Ave at White River Dr

Butte Ave SE at Stewart Rd SE

Pacific Road Closure map

Boil order: The boil water order is still in place. See the map above for impacted properties.

Debris disposal: Starting this weekend through Jan. 11, King County’s Solid Waste Division will allow self-haul customers to drop off storm debris for free at the Bow Lake, Shoreline and Enumclaw transfer stations.

This is only for debris, not construction or renovation materials.

Waste disposal: The City is working with Waste Management to provide collection sites for drywall, carpets, and damaged household materials that individuals will be removing from their homes.

The city hopes to have this program up and running by Tuesday 12/23. This will be for individuals only, not renovation companies.

“Please, if a dumpster is full, be patient and wait for it to be emptied, for everyone’s safety, do not leave material outside of the dumpsters,” the city said.

