City of Lacey to begin mandatory watering schedule June 1

LACEY, Wash. — Starting June 1, City of Lacey residents must follow mandatory watering schedules through September 30.

In 2006, the Lacey City Council adopted the odd-even watering practice to reduce peak water demand during the summer and reduce the need to add costly infrastructure to meet the big increase in demand during the summer months.

The schedule is based on the last digit of a residential or business address.

Customers whose address ends in an odd number can water yards and landscapes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Customers whose address ends in an even number can water yards and landscapes on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

No customers are allowed to water on Friday.

According to the City of Lacey website, the only exception is for newly seeded laws or new landscapes but an exemption must be requested from Lacey Water Resources.

Violators will receive a warning on their first offense, an official Notice of Violation for a second offense, a fine of $125 for a third offense, and a water service shut off and a $250 fine for a fourth violation.

The following do not require City approval:

Outdoor potted plants and hanging baskets

Plants growing inside of greenhouses, both residential and commercial

Publicly owned facilities with active playfields

Washing of cars and other vehicles

Pressure washing

For more information, customers can visit cityoflacey.org.

©2024 Cox Media Group