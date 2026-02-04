City of Hoquiam temporarily renames itself to ‘Hawkuiam’ for Seahawks Super Bowl run

The city of Hoquiam is bleeding blue.

On Feb. 3, the city issued a proclamation temporarily renaming itself “the City of Hawkuiam” for the week leading up to the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl appearance.

“NOW THEREFORE, I, Ben Winkelman, Mayor of the City of Hoquiam, do hearby recgonize the honor and accomplishments of the Seattle Seahawks football team, its players and coaches, and do proclaim that the name of the City of Hoqiuam shall be temporarily changed to ”Hawkuiam" for the week of February 1, 2026 through February 8, 2026," the proclamation said.

