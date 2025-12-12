City of Burlington told to evacuate immediately due to flooding

Burlington residents are being asked to evacuate immediately due to rising floodwaters from Gages Slough.

Posted at 6:12 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 12

Gages Slough is flooding into homes in Burlington. ALL RESIDENTS IN THE CITY OF BURLINGTON SHOULD EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY.

The National Guard is going door to door to notify residents and help evacuate.

Two new shelters opened last night including at Bayview Elementary. Check the incident page here for current shelter information: www.skagitcounty.net/flood

KIRO 7 has a crew heading to the area and will update this story with any new developments.

