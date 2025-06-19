Chuckanut Drive reopening after 58 days of slide cleanup

Chuckanut Drive is set to reopen by 2 p.m. Thursday, nearly two months after a massive rockslide closed a stretch of the scenic highway south of Bellingham, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT crews have been working six days a week since the April 22 slide, which sent thousands of cubic yards of debris across both lanes of State Route 11.

The slide happened about five miles south of Larrabee State Park and forced a long-term closure of the popular route.

During the closure, crews focused on clearing debris, stabilizing the rock wall, and inspecting and repairing the roadway.

The work included emergency slope stabilization to reduce the risk of future slides.

WSDOT said Thursday’s reopening is safe and on schedule.

The agency thanked the public for their patience during the extended closure.

©2025 Cox Media Group