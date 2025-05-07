Chuckanut Drive remains closed after April rockslide. When will it reopen?

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation says Chuckanut Drive will be closed for several more weeks south of Bellingham.

Crews are working to remove debris and stabilize a rock wall following the rockslide that happened on April 22. It sent thousands of cubic yards of debris in both directions of State Route 11.

The closure is about five miles south of Larrabee State Park.

WSDOT says crews will work six days a week on the emergency project to not only clear the highway and stabilize the slope, but also assess the road’s condition and make any needed repairs.

People can detour around the closure to access businesses and recreation.

From Bellingham and points north, use I-5 exit at SR 11/Old Fairhaven Parkway/Chuckanut Drive (exit 250).

From Burlington and points south, use I-5 exit at Washington 11N/Chuckanut Drive; Bow-Edison (exit 231).

©2025 Cox Media Group