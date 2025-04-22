‘20-foot’ high rockslide shuts down SR 11 in Skagit County

A large rockslide has completely blocked State Route 11 north of Blanchard Road in Bow, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The slide, reported near milepost 10, includes large boulders and debris more than 20 feet high, according to the Washington State Patrol.

All lanes of traffic on the stretch of SR 11, also known as Chuckanut Drive, are currently closed in both directions.

State Patrol, WSDOT maintenance crews, and incident response teams are working to clear the area, but officials said the cleanup may take an extended period of time due to the size of the slide and the amount of material on the roadway.

The rockslide did not make its way down to the train tracks along Samish Bay.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes until further notice.

No injuries have been reported.

