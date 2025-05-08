Chuckanut Drive expected to be closed through June

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said State Route 11/Chuckanut Drive is expected to remain closed through June, WSDOT said in a release.

The road has been closed in both directions since April 22 between the Oyster Dome trail head and Chuckanut Manor due to a significant rockslide.

WSDOT says contractor crews are working six days a week to clear the slide and make any needed repairs.

The department advises alternate routes to access local businesses and recreation:

From Bellingham and points north, use I-5 exit for SR 11/Old Fairhaven Parkway/Chuckanut Drive (exit 250).

From Burlington and points south, use I-5 exit for SR 11N/Chuckanut Drive and Bow-Edison (exit 231).

©2025 Cox Media Group