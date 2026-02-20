Chronic reckless driver cited after Ballard community reports speeding

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

With help from the community, law enforcement was able to cite a chronic reckless driver in the Ballard area for several serious traffic violations.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) first received reports of the driver on Jan. 21, when a black Audi drove recklessly on N.W. Leary Way, SPD announced.

Ballard community tips set the investigation in motion

Community members assisted in identifying the suspect vehicle. The North Precinct Captain, George Davisson, learned that the driver was speeding at about 7:30 a.m. and again around 3 p.m.

Captain Davisson immediately advised Ballard sector patrol officers and a Community Response Group (CRG) officer to watch out for the vehicle. Later on, the CRG officer located the Audi and initiated a traffic stop. The 22-year-old driver was cited.

Roughly one month later, on Feb. 12, Captain Davisson received a report that the same vehicle was speeding again. He notified patrol officers and requested assistance from SPD’s Traffic Section.

Within 24 hours of the report, a Traffic Section officer located the driver, stopped him, and he was cited for multiple serious violations.

“Seattle Police Department thank Ballard community members for recognizing the issue, reporting it, and remaining patient as officers worked to address the problem,” SPD stated.

