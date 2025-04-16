‘Chronic nuisance’ bar will not reopen following recent violence

SEATTLE — Seattle business Capri Bar will not reopen its doors after receiving a public nuisance order from the city last week.

On March 30, the Rainier Beach community was in mourning after two people were shot outside Capri Bar off Rainier Avenue South. One person died at the scene, and a security guard later passed away during surgery at the hospital.

Neighbors told KIRO 7 there have been several other shootings and violent cases outside the bar in recent months.

Because of the recent violence, Seattle police and the city sent out a nuisance letter that determined the ownership and management of the property had to meet with city leadership and make serious security changes in order to stay open. The letter states the city can fine the hookah lounge up to $500 a day, and if ownership fails to comply with making any changes, they could face a civil penalty fine up to $25,000. The city of Seattle also issued a criminal complaint against the owner for two counts of keeping liquor at a public place without a license.

The city confirmed today that the owner is choosing to stay closed, and the city was not involved in the decision.

