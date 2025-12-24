Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: What stores are open and closed

WASHINGTON — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

In the last-minute Christmas rush, many retailers are keeping stores open late before the holiday, but which stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

The Associated Press (AP) noted in its coverage that business closings on Christmas Eve are less common than those on Christmas Day. But the AP and Axios reported many large chains still cut back hours or close up shop early.

Operations can also vary by location. When in doubt, call ahead or look up more specific schedules for your neighborhood spots online.

Is Costco open?

Costco will be open on Christmas Eve. Many of the company’s clubs will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

But the chain will be closed on Christmas Day. Christmas Day is one of the seven holidays when Costco closes its U.S. warehouses. Also note that locations will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Is Target open?

Target will be open on Christmas Eve. Stores will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

But the chain will be closed on Christmas Day.

Are Walmart and Sam’s Club locations open?

Walmart stores and Sam’s Club locations will be open on Christmas Eve until 6 p.m.

Both chains will be closed on Christmas Day.

Are Kroger stores open?

The grocery chain’s stores will be open on Christmas Eve. But most locations will close earlier than usual. You can check your local store’s hours here.

However, all of the chain’s stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 117 stores in the state of Washington. That includes 59 Fred Meyer locations and 55 Quality Food Center (QFC) stores.

Are Safeway and Albertsons stores open?

Safeway stores will be open on Christmas Eve, but hours will vary.

Some locations will be open on Christmas Day. Head here to see your local store’s hours.

Albertsons stores will be open on Christmas Eve, but shoppers can expect to see reduced hours.

Some locations will be open on Christmas Day, but many will be closed. Stores open Christmas will have adjusted hours, the company told Axios. To see your local store’s hours, click here.

Is Whole Foods open?

Hours will vary, but most locations will be open until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Head here to see your local store’s hours.

The grocery store chain will be closed on Christmas Day.

Is Walgreens open?

Most of the drug store chain’s stores will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve. But pharmacy hours will vary by location.

In addition, most locations will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day, the company confirmed to Axios.

All of Walgreens 24-hour locations will be open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Head to the company’s store locator page to find out if you live near one of the open 24-hour locations.

The company’s decision to keep stores open on Christmas Day comes after most stores were closed on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in the company’s history. The retailer said in November it did so “to give time back to its workforce,” Axios reported.

Other stores that will be open with limited hours on Christmas Eve

The following is a rundown of some of the nation’s largest chains that are open on Christmas Eve, but likely with limited hours.

Note that hours vary. Shoppers are encouraged to check ahead of time before visiting their nearest location:

Apple

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shops

Best Buy

Big Lots

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Home Depot

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

Nordstrom

Petco

PetSmart

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe’s

Stores and restaurants that are open on Christmas Day

The following is a rundown of some of the other large chains that are open on Christmas Day.

Potential restaurant patrons can expect some locations to be closed or open with limited hours. Going further, some open locations will operate with limited menus.

7-Eleven

Applebee’s

Arby’s

Burger King

CVS: Hours will vary. Many stores will be open regular hours but some locations are closed or have reduced hours, the retail chain told Axios.

Denny’s

Domino’s

IHOP

McDonald’s

Papa John’s

Popeyes

Red Lobster

Subway

TGI Fridays

Wendy’s

